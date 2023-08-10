Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 25,561 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Central Garden & Pet Price Performance
NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $45.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CENTA
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.