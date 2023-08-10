FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 90 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

