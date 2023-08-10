Dorel Industries (DIIBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

