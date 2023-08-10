Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MHK opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.