FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 249 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

