The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

