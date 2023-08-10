Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $131.00 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

