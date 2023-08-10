Bailard Inc. Sells 901 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

