Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

