Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $24.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PARA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

