Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

