Agenus Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGEN

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.