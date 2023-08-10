KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FOX in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

