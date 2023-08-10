Morgan Stanley Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $33.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

ENR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Energizer stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

