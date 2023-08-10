Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 36.2% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 50.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

