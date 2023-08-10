Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $552.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 614,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 312,948 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

