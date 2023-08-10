Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.0 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.