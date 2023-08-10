Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

