Raymond James Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $20.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s previous close.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.29. Everi has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Everi by 1,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

