The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $10.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ENFN opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.99 million, a P/E ratio of 208.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.76.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $10,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

