JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Price Target to $22.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605 in the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 50,569 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

