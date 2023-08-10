FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $283.00 at Raymond James

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $246.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $260.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $263.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

