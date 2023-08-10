B. Riley Cuts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $24.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 198.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Everi by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Everi by 7.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Everi by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

