FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Raised to $22.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

