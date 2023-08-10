Morgan Stanley Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $125.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

General Electric stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

