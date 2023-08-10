Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.413-4.589 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $137.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $150.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,563,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

