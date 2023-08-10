Morgan Stanley Raises Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $200.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $263.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.93. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 42.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

