Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Down 6.7 %

GTN stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544 over the last three months. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

