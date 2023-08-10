Credit Suisse Group Cuts HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $13.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 107,145 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,095,021.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,208,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,666,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $118,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 107,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,095,021.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,666,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,106 shares of company stock worth $4,187,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter worth $2,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HireRight by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,383,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

