Ingredion’s (INGR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.44. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

