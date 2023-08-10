National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $20.95 on Thursday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

