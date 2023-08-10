Home Depot’s (HD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

HD opened at $328.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.98. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

