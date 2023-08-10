Morgan Stanley Lowers Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $33.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after buying an additional 695,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 111,959 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.