Royal Bank of Canada Increases Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $157.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $137.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

