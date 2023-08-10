Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tlwm increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

