JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.