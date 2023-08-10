ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

