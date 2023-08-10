Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

