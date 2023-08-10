Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 6,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $291,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 469,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,213.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on BW

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.