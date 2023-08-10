Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 6,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $291,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 469,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,213.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
