BARK (NYSE:BARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. BARK updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

BARK Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BARK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 107.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BARK by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BARK by 32.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BARK by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

