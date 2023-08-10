Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 160.58 and a beta of 1.42. Coupang has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 54.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 25.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

