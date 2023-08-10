Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

