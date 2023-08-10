Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 63,337 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,337 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,583 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,462,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after buying an additional 1,229,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,387 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

