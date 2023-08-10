Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

