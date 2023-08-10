Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $224.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

