Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $122.46.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.