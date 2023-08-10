Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.