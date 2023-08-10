TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,018 shares of company stock valued at $40,893,532. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.67.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $869.90 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $862.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

