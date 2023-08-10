Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $223.69 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

