Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

