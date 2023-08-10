Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

